South Africa 9.7.2018 10:10 am

Moyane to brief media on ‘current matters’ at Sars

Citizen reporter
SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane, is seen during a press briefing held at the Sars offices where he disclosed to the media that SARS official, Jonas Makwakwa, had resigned with immediate effect, 14 March 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The suspended Sars commissioner is expected to respond to a letter sent to him by the president on Friday.

Embattled South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane is on Monday expected to brief the media about “current matters” regarding his current term at the tax agency, his lawyer Eric Mabuza said.

News24 reported Moyane would also respond to a letter sent to him by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

The president was responding to a letter sent by Moyane requesting that Ramaphosa terminate one of the inquiries into Sars’ affairs.

Moyane is currently facing an inquiry into the running of the agency.

It was announced that his briefing would take place in Johannesburg.

Moyane’s lawyers were reportedly pleased with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the demands the suspended Sars commissioner had made last week.

His lawyers had demanded that Ramaphosa halt the disciplinary inquiry into their client.

TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa wrote to Moyane to inform him he would be afforded the opportunity to raise the issues he had at his disciplinary hearing.

