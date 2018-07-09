Department of basic education denounces hoax SMS

According to a statement released by the department of basic education, the hoax message that has been doing the rounds has caused much confusion in the education sector, reports Bosveld Review.

The fake message reads:

“Att: District Directors

Circuit Managers

Principal/Deputy

HoD’s

Educators

Parents /Learners

We would like to inform you about the school re-opening changes. We have shifted it to the 19th due to Mandela day. And there will be lot of things happening.

Office of the Presidency

Neluvhalani Tshilidzi Email:Neluvhalanit@presidency.gov.za

Cell: 082 712 8546

Forward the message to everyone.”

The department has reiterated that this message is not official communication from the Presidency as purported.

“The originators sought to create anxiety and uncertainty in our schools. The department has official channels of communication with all our schools, and does not communicate such important information via social media. Our schools went on recess on 22 June, and will resume on 17 July 2018 as per the school calendar approved two years ago,” the statement read.

The department added they expected all learners and educators alike to report for duty as scheduled to start the third term without any further delays.

The statement added the Mandela and Sisulu centenary celebrations would proceed without causing disruptions in schools.

“This malicious social media message is therefore contrary to what both our late leaders stood for. We would advise that those who receive the message to inform the sender that it is fake news and delete the message to ensure that further confusion is averted,” the statement concluded.