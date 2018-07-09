Duduzane Zuma released on R100k bail, case to be heard next year

This morning’s appearance of Duduzane Zuma in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court took mere minutes, as the magistrate released him on R100 000 bail.

The case will be heard again on January 24 next year. The matter was postponed as the state wants to lay charges against other accused. Accused number one is Ajay Gupta.

He controversially appeared in ankle chains.

#DuduzaneZuma what the fuck this was not necessary Duduzane hand himself to the police, @SAPoliceService like grand standing. pic.twitter.com/9SRDzNNkhx — Nkululeko (@nkulipp) July 9, 2018

The court imposed conditions on his bail, which include him handing over his passport. His advocate, Bulelwa Vimbane, slammed the state for allegedly not having a strong case and employing delaying tactics.

The young Zuma was nabbed by officials and questioned upon his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport from Dubai on Thursday.

He returned to South Africa to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral.

His appearance today made him the most high-profile suspect yet to be formally charged for state capture-related crimes.

Zuma has been charged with corruption arising from the role he played in a failed attempt to bribe then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home in October 2015.

It is alleged that, at the meeting Duduzane, businessperson Fana Hlongwane and Ajay Gupta offered Jonas the job of finance minister and a bribe of R600 million.

Possible corruption charges aren’t Duduzane’s only concern, as he is also expected to appear in court on Thursday on a charge of culpable homicide.

Duduzane had been given until the end of March to explain why he should not be prosecuted for the death of Phumzile Dube, who died after Duduzane’s Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling in February 2014.

After initially declining to prosecute him in August 2015, the National Prosecuting Authority changed tack when lobby group AfriForum gave them an ultimatum to either prosecute Duduzane or release a nolle prosequi certificate, which would allow their private prosecutions unit under Gerrie Nel to prosecute him.

During an inquest into Dube’s death, a court found that there was prima facie evidence that her death had been caused by Zuma’s negligence.

