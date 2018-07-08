Cele allegedly prods Carl Niehaus, threatens to ‘sort him out’

Police Minister Bheki Cele was reportedly so upset about public statements about him by Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus that he reportedly pushed Niehaus on the shoulder and threatened him.

According to witnesses who spoke to AfricaNews24-7, which is edited by former Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale, the incident took place at the funeral of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Vusi, whose family held a private service at the Rhema Recreational Centre in Randburg on Saturday.

A number of government officials and prominent ANC members were also in attendance, including Cele and Niehaus.

Cele reportedly took issue with Niehaus having said that he was not happy about the minister’s silence at a land imbizo called by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on Wednesday. Cele is also a member of the ANC’s national executive committee.

Niehaus would have liked Cele to have articulated the ANC’s position on the Ingonyama Trust, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has subsequently clarified will not involve taking land from traditional leaders.

Niehaus took it upon himself to apologise to the king on Wednesday for former president Kgalema Motlanthe having called traditional leaders “village tin-pot dictators”.

The ANC and MKMVA have distanced themselves from Niehaus’ statements at the imbizo.

According to witnesses, Niehaus “begged Cele not threaten him and appealed to him to show respect for the funeral, Zuma and the bereaved Zuma family”.

Niehaus confirmed the incident to the website and said: “I am really saddened by this behaviour of a fellow comrade. He showed utter disrespect for the departed son of Msholozi and behaved in a thuggish manner in a church.”

He claimed Cele had “abused his authority” as the minister of police and said he would lodge a complaint with the ANC’s disciplinary committee chairperson, Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa.

“My letter containing my complaint against comrade Cele will be delivered to comrade Molewa on Monday the 9th of July,” he told the website.