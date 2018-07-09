Fix-it mayor works on road

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Thuma Mina campaign seems to have struck a chord with Limpopo municipal mayor and ANC regional leader Peter Matlou and his constituency.

Matlou, who is also deputy regional ANC secretary in Mopani, spent the past weekend revamping the road leading to his village of Mohlabaneng in the Bolobedu area of Modjadjiskloof.

The road between Mokwakwaila and Mohlabaneng has been dubbed “the road of death” after several people have died in accidents there because of the deep potholes.

“We want to lead by example. President Cyril Ramaphosa is not only the president of the ANC, but he is the president of the country and his Thuma Mina campaign says a lot about people waking up and doing things for themselves,” Matlou said.

“Instead of waiting for government to do things for us, we felt it was important to use our hands and energy on changing the lives of motorists for the better, and also the community.”

Matlou said the village wanted to extend the Thuma Mina campaign to other settlements with similar problems.

“We do anything – fixing roads, picking up litter, dishing out sanitary towels, helping with environmental issues, schools, policing, health and related issues that affect the day-to-day lives of the community.

“We are using the campaign to unite the community and to show people that together we can do more.”