 
menu
South Africa 8.7.2018 06:59 pm

Bombs reportedly detonated by police near Durban July

Citizen reporter
The incendiary device found inside a Verulam mosque in May. Picture: RUSA

The incendiary device found inside a Verulam mosque in May. Picture: RUSA

Headlines of bombs and incendiary devices are becoming regular features of life in Durban.

Explosive devices were found and detonated in a controlled manner by the SAPS on Saturday night near Greyville in Durban following the Durban July race.

Speaking to Times Live, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said multiple explosive devices were detonated near the Greyville racecourse.

Gwala confirmed that the explosives were detonated among parked cars on Gladys Mazibuko [Marriott] Road. Another bomb was exploded on Avondale Road, which was noticed and sparked fear among nearby race-goers. No one was injured.

Yet another “incendiary device” had earlier been found hidden in a Woolworths store in the Gateway mall on Saturday, just two days after a similar attack on Thursday.

It forced a complete evacuation of the shop. The device, hidden among cushions, was found to be a cellphone attached to a short length of white PVC pipe.

A total of two Woolworths stores in Durban were firebombed on Thursday. The other was at the Pavilion mall in Westgate.

Authorities are believed to have linked the attacks to those that struck mosques in Verulam and Malmesbury, though have cautioned that the public should not jump to any conclusions.

Woolworths spokesperson Kirsten Hewett told Times Live that a device was found on Saturday and the store was evacuated.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane also told the website that their explosives unit had been deployed to the Gateway scene and the device had been safely removed for examination.

No arrests have yet been made.

Related Stories
‘Suspicious’ device found in KZN turns out to be party accessory 19.7.2018
Motorists block KZN roads over fuel price hike 18.7.2018
Ndlozi says T-bo Touch Durban July gumboots clearly inspired by EFF 11.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.