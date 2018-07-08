Bombs reportedly detonated by police near Durban July

Speaking to Times Live, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said multiple explosive devices were detonated near the Greyville racecourse.

Gwala confirmed that the explosives were detonated among parked cars on Gladys Mazibuko [Marriott] Road. Another bomb was exploded on Avondale Road, which was noticed and sparked fear among nearby race-goers. No one was injured.

Yet another “incendiary device” had earlier been found hidden in a Woolworths store in the Gateway mall on Saturday, just two days after a similar attack on Thursday.

It forced a complete evacuation of the shop. The device, hidden among cushions, was found to be a cellphone attached to a short length of white PVC pipe.

A total of two Woolworths stores in Durban were firebombed on Thursday. The other was at the Pavilion mall in Westgate.

Authorities are believed to have linked the attacks to those that struck mosques in Verulam and Malmesbury, though have cautioned that the public should not jump to any conclusions.