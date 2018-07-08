Second Prasa official hijacked in alleged pattern of intimidation

Being a board member of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) may be a dangerous career move after Prasa chairperson and SABC and Brand SA board member Khanyisile Kweyama became the second member to be hijacked and bundled into her car boot this week.

It happened on Thursday night near her Houghton, Johannesburg, home.

“From where we sit, this is a scare tactic,” said Mathatha Tsedu, Kweyama’s spokesperson, on eNCA.

When her Porsche was bumped from behind, she got out, only to be pepper-sprayed, bundled into her boot and driven around.

Her ordeal ended three hours later, with her and the car being dumped next to a train station in Ekurhuleni. The assailants took her phone, and two iPads issued, respectively, by the SABC and Brand SA, reports Sunday World.

Her family believes it was an act of intimidation since the new Prasa board is reversing deals deemed to corrupt.

Prasa’s then acting CEO Lindekhaya Zide was also previously hijacked, bundled into his car boot and dumped in a similar way three months ago.

The police are reportedly investigating the crime.