Plus-sized beauty queens strut their stuff in Soweto

Miss Plus Size Soweto (MPS) is planning its first plus-size beauty pageant with 14 young women in Soweto and nearby areas to showcase their natural beauty, talents, and personalities, reports Westside Eldos.

Miss Plus Size Soweto aims to create a networking platform for young women through different stages of the competition. They are here to normalise plus size in the society and stand against body shaming, organisers say.

They want to celebrate all the things that aren’t socially celebrated and the media or people who photoshop their pictures in order for the world not to see what they really look like.

According to Mmabatho Ranake, MPS intends to create a sense of belief, confidence, and acceptance among plus-size women.

She says it’s important to ensure that it builds self-confidence for women who lack confidence and struggle to make peace with their body weight or shape, and to show the beauty of plus-size women through an exciting journey as the contestants went through different stages in the competition.

“We are appealing to members of the community, business people or any good Samaritan to sponsor Miss Plus Size Soweto.

“We urge our potential sponsors to be part of this great journey of embracing the curvaceous beauty of plus-size women and stand against stigma attached to plus size,” said Ranake.

The Miss Plus Size are hosting a “Meet & Greet” with the contestants on July 7 at Protea South Herman’s Place. They urge people to bring along two tins of foodstuff to be donated to charity later in the month by MPS contestants.