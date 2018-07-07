 
South Africa 7.7.2018

WATCH: Ramaphosa gives woman title deed, apologises for taking so long

Erica Abrahams and Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting people on the streets of KwaDukuza CBD today. Photo: Erica Abrahams

The ANC president is in KwaZulu-Natal as part of his party’s Thuma Mina election campaign.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the Stanger (KwaDukuza) CBD this morning, launching the African National Congress’ Thuma Mina (meaning ‘send me’) campaign.

Ramaphosa has been touring KZN since Friday and was also scheduled to speak at the Groutville sports field. He said he would later visit the families of the Verulam mosque attack.

The ANC uploaded a video of him handing over a deed of transfer to a grandmother, who said she hadn’t been able to sleep ahead of meeting the president.

Ramaphosa said “we are sorry that it has taken this long for you to own your own home … but today government is living up to its promise to give assets to our people”.

The woman said she’d seen Ramaphosa on TV, to which he joked that he’d also seen her. He said he should come and visit more often.

