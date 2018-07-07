WATCH: Ramaphosa gives woman title deed, apologises for taking so long

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the Stanger (KwaDukuza) CBD this morning, launching the African National Congress’ Thuma Mina (meaning ‘send me’) campaign.

Ramaphosa has been touring KZN since Friday and was also scheduled to speak at the Groutville sports field. He said he would later visit the families of the Verulam mosque attack.

The ANC uploaded a video of him handing over a deed of transfer to a grandmother, who said she hadn’t been able to sleep ahead of meeting the president.

Ramaphosa said “we are sorry that it has taken this long for you to own your own home … but today government is living up to its promise to give assets to our people”.

The woman said she’d seen Ramaphosa on TV, to which he joked that he’d also seen her. He said he should come and visit more often.

“Our Government is living up to the promise of giving assets to our people…” ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/mWHA6LffIM — African National Congress (@MYANC) July 7, 2018

President @CyrilRamaphosa gets his hands dirty at a clean up campaign in KwaDukuza @nccourier pic.twitter.com/ZdcufVF2az — Erica Abrahams (@eri_abrahams) July 7, 2018

President @CyrilRamaphosa joins the Stanger community in a clean up campaign through the CBD @nccourier pic.twitter.com/89S5veBO7N — Erica Abrahams (@eri_abrahams) July 7, 2018

Thuma mina in kwadukuza #Thumaminawalk rise and shine the President and kzn leadership pic.twitter.com/WTAN5oyp3W — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) July 7, 2018