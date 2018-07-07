 
South Africa 7.7.2018 08:35 am

Mpofu tells journalist her ‘secrets’ aren’t safe with him

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: EFF political commissar Floyd Shivambu (L), Advocate Dali Mpofu and EFF leader Julius Malema at Mehlareng Stadium in Tembisa in Johannesburg, 21 February 2014, to launch of 2014 election manifesto. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Ranjeni Munusamy, however, has expressed her disappointment that the EFF has completely misrepresented the context of their discussion.

It’s unlikely that political journalist Ranjeni Munusamy will be offering any advice to EFF chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu again anytime soon.

Munusamy was amazed on Thursday to hear her name being mentioned at an EFF press conference in Braamfontein at which EFF leader Julius Malema accused her of being part of a “media mob” that allegedly treats Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan with far too much reverence.

Malema charged that some in the media’s reaction to the EFF’s challenging of Gordhan and treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat had showed they were forming a pro-Ramaphosa mob.

He said: “You have a group of journalist such as Ranjeni [Munusamy], Ferial [Haffajee], Max Du Preez, Karima Brown and the likes, that have grouped themselves into a mob that will attack you if you say anything about Ramaphosa.

“Floyd challenges (Momoniat) and the mob attacks Floyd even before they can get all the facts. Before the end of that, Floyd gets a tip-off that Sars [the SA Revenue Service] will be launching an inquiry into EFF leadership,” Malema claimed.

“You dare challenge Pravin,” he continued, “then the same mob will be attacking you.”

He alleged that Munusamy had once lobbied EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu to propose Gordhan as the country’s acting president if Jacob Zuma were removed.

Later that day, Munusamy said she was “genuinely concerned about Mpofu”, claiming the advocate would surely have known what the true context of their conversation had been.

At the time, she said they had been talking about who in the ANC the EFF might find acceptable as an interim president, since the EFF had not been in favour of the then deputy president, Ramaphosa, taking over.

Clearly feeling, betrayed, she asked Mpofu: “Honestly advocate, why would you do this?”

He was quick to respond, telling her there was no context in which she could tell him anything political that he would not then pass on to the leaders of the EFF.

“Next time you must tell me when its our little our secret! [sic],” he added.

Despite the fact that Mpofu continued to seem to miss her point, many EFF supporters continued to feel Munusamy had been exposed for showing her true colours and that she had in fact “lobbied” for Gordhan.

