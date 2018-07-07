Mpofu tells journalist her ‘secrets’ aren’t safe with him

Malema charged that some in the media’s reaction to the EFF’s challenging of Gordhan and treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat had showed they were forming a pro-Ramaphosa mob.

He said: “You have a group of journalist such as Ranjeni [Munusamy], Ferial [Haffajee], Max Du Preez, Karima Brown and the likes, that have grouped themselves into a mob that will attack you if you say anything about Ramaphosa.

“Floyd challenges (Momoniat) and the mob attacks Floyd even before they can get all the facts. Before the end of that, Floyd gets a tip-off that Sars [the SA Revenue Service] will be launching an inquiry into EFF leadership,” Malema claimed.

“You dare challenge Pravin,” he continued, “then the same mob will be attacking you.”

He alleged that Munusamy had once lobbied EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu to propose Gordhan as the country’s acting president if Jacob Zuma were removed.

Later that day, Munusamy said she was “genuinely concerned about Mpofu”, claiming the advocate would surely have known what the true context of their conversation had been.

At the time, she said they had been talking about who in the ANC the EFF might find acceptable as an interim president, since the EFF had not been in favour of the then deputy president, Ramaphosa, taking over.

Clearly feeling, betrayed, she asked Mpofu: “Honestly advocate, why would you do this?”

He was quick to respond, telling her there was no context in which she could tell him anything political that he would not then pass on to the leaders of the EFF.

“Next time you must tell me when its our little our secret! [sic],” he added.

WHAT are u "concerned " about? When u made a POLITICAL suggestion to me in ANY context did u REALLY expect me not to discuss it with the EFF leadership? Everyday SAns make various proposals to us and we talk about them Next time you must tell me when its our little our secret! https://t.co/Hdz9roBnp5 — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) July 5, 2018

Despite the fact that Mpofu continued to seem to miss her point, many EFF supporters continued to feel Munusamy had been exposed for showing her true colours and that she had in fact “lobbied” for Gordhan.

Come on Ranjeni, don't play victim. Just admit you pulled Karima on us. Punting your favourate, your were an accessory to factional battles. — Matlho (@Matlho53) July 5, 2018

Why do you involve yourself in politics when you are only supposed to tell stories? — SikaBopha (@osmaseko) July 5, 2018

Oh so it's true that Wena u go around negotiating political appointments…to think that I had some respect for u…so you are vele a political party…it's funny that u feel that something was quoted out if context yet u do it on daily basis to feed your perveted intentions mxm — mpho (@mphobmt) July 5, 2018