Busy week ahead for Duduzane Zuma

Duduzane Zuma is scheduled to appear in court for two counts of culpable homicide next week.

According to reports, Zuma Jr was flagged at OR Tambo airport because of a warrant of arrest related to a Rosebank case from 2016.

Police issued a “lookout” for him after his arrival at the airport was flagged, and he is expected to appear in court next week Thursday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced this week that they intended to prosecute Duduzane on a charge of culpable homicide over the death of Phumzile Dube. She died after Duduzane, in his Porsche, crashed into a taxi she was travelling in on the M1 in Johannesburg.

This past Thursday, he was arrested at OR Tambo and released shortly after. Police rushed to the airport after Duduzane was flagged when he landed, yet somehow police did not have an arrest warrant.

The Hawks have remained mum on the matter.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi declined to comment on the matter. He told The Citizen more information would only be available next week.

Zuma’s attorney Rudi Krause reportedly said a meeting between law enforcement and Duduzane was scheduled for next week regarding the Rosebank case.

Duduzane is assumed to be in the country for the funeral of his late brother, Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma, scheduled for Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Zuma family, 25-year-old Vusi passed away on Sunday, July 1, from complications with an autoimmune disease.

Only close friends and family were permitted to attend Vusi’s memorial service on Thursday.

