Duduzane Zuma caught and released at OR Tambo

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma is back in the country, reportedly for the funeral of his late brother Vusi Zuma.

Vusi’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

BREAKING #DuduzaneZuma arrived in SA last night, was briefly detained on an arrest warrant at ORTIA but later released, apparently because a copy of the warrant was not presented. Details to follow. BB — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) July 6, 2018

Duduzane is facing two counts of culpable homicide and is expected in court next week.

He landed at OR Tambo airport on Thursday night, according to a report, and was reportedly briefly arrested, but released to his lawyer due to the lack of an arrest warrant being present.

The Hawks were also notified after Duduzane was flagged on landing.

Reports say he was, however, flagged on a matter related to corruption. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced this week that they intend to prosecute Duduzane on a charge of culpable homicide over the death of Phumzile Dube. She died after Duduzane, in his Porsche, crashed into a taxi she was travelling in on the M1 in Johannesburg.

His attorney Rudi Krause confirmed the arrest at the airport and said the police could not arrest Duduzane as no warrant had been issued.

Duduzane left for Dubai on an Emirates flight early this year. Shaun Abrahams, the head of the NPA sent a letter to Duduzane on February 2, asking him why he should not be prosecuted for the death of Dube.

Before he could receive the letter, Duduzane had flown out of the country to Dubai where he owns a R17 million luxury apartment.

Dube’s family is represented by Gerrie Nel of AfriForum.