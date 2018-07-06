 
menu
South Africa 6.7.2018 01:07 pm

Duduzane Zuma caught and released at OR Tambo

Citizen Reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, at a inquest hearing at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in November 2014. Picture: Gallo Images

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, at a inquest hearing at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in November 2014. Picture: Gallo Images

Police should perhaps take up fly-fishing after being dispatched to the airport when Zuma Jr was flagged after landing on Thursday night.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma is back in the country, reportedly for the funeral of his late brother Vusi Zuma.

Vusi’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Duduzane is facing two counts of culpable homicide and is expected in court next week.

He landed at OR Tambo airport on Thursday night, according to a report, and was reportedly briefly arrested, but released to his lawyer due to the lack of an arrest warrant being present.

The Hawks were also notified after Duduzane was flagged on landing.

Reports say he was, however, flagged on a matter related to corruption. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced this week that they intend to prosecute Duduzane on a charge of culpable homicide over the death of Phumzile Dube. She died after Duduzane, in his Porsche, crashed into a taxi she was travelling in on the M1 in Johannesburg.

His attorney Rudi Krause confirmed the arrest at the airport and said the police could not arrest Duduzane as no warrant had been issued.

Duduzane left for Dubai on an Emirates flight early this year. Shaun Abrahams, the head of the NPA sent a letter to Duduzane on February 2, asking him why he should not be prosecuted for the death of Dube.

Before he could receive the letter, Duduzane had flown out of the country to Dubai where he owns a R17 million luxury apartment.

Dube’s family is represented by Gerrie Nel of AfriForum.

Related Stories
KZN strongman Zikalala changes mind on openly supporting Zuma on corruption charges 23.7.2018
Zuma has new legal ‘dream team’, but no one is saying who’s paying – report 22.7.2018
Zuma blames not having a private jet for why he missed Obama speech – report 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.