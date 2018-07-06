 
South Africa 6.7.2018 10:04 am

Cabinet task team to engage traditional leaders on land

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The task team includes Zweli Mkhize as convener, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Nomvula Mokonyane.

The ministerial task team appointed by Cabinet to engage traditional leaders on the land issue will meet with the leadership of the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) and leaders of provincial houses on Friday in Pretoria.

“The ministers will meet with the NHTL delegation led by the chairperson, Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu, accompanied by the executive committee and the chairpersons of the provincial houses of traditional leaders,” said the ministry of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in a statement.

The task team includes Cooperative Governance Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize as convener, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

