Newcastle airport still not cleared for takeoff

Months on, and the Newcastle Airport Terminal Building is still 99% complete.

Director for economic development Ferdie Alberts said although the building was practically complete, what remained was the issue of an Occupation Certificate, he told the Newcastle Advertiser.

READ MORE: Plans to rename four SA airports draw mixed reactions

The problem has come in with payment by the contractor.

“The CCTV system, air conditioning and water supply must be signed off by the subcontractor, but they haven’t been paid.”

This snag has forced officials to lay out terms for the contractor to honour its debt, or else the municipality will have to pay subcontractors from the retention fund.

Alberts said it was critical for the building to be made ready.

“SA Airlink says the building must be complete first before they can move in.”

Another problem encountered more recently was a request to upgrade a nondirectional beacon at Newcastle Airport to a GPS device.

This instrumental approach would serve in the event of misty conditions.

Alberts said he had approached SA Airlink for assistance in this regard, and also contacted local aviation experts for advice in terms of cost.

“I want to get this off the ground soon,” he added.

In terms of other aspects of the terminal building, Alberts explained a tender would go out in the next few weeks for the coffee shop/cafe/restaurant, and for a fuel service provider.

Problems with the roofing are also being resolved.

“Most offices at the Technology Hub have tenants, and we have two rental agencies who will move in after the airline joins in.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android