Two Edenvale police officers arrested for alleged corruption

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed to the Bedfordview Edenvale News that two police officers working at the Edenvale Police Station were arrested yesterday.

The officers are charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

“The officers were arrested following allegations that the pair released a suspect. Allegations are also that money changed hands before the suspect was released.”

The Bedfordview Edenvale News received information on the arrest this morning. Confirmation of the arrests could not be given by the Edenvale SAPS and the Bedfordview Edenvale News was referred to Gauteng provincial SAPS. The two will appear in court tomorrow.