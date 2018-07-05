Driver’s licence examiner busted for R5k ‘bribe’

A licensing examiner was arrested after R5 000 was found in his pockets this week in the south of Johannesburg.

The man in his 40s was arrested by the Johannesburg Metro Department’s (JMPD) internal affairs, fraud and corruption unit on Tuesday.

The examiner from the Xavier Street testing centre was nabbed after a tip-off that he took R5 000 from a learner intended for a new driver’s licence.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the arresting officers discovered a test result under a young driver’s name without the learner driver having undergone the test.

The examiner has been detained at Booysens Police Station.

JMPD chief of police David Tembe commended the officers for the arrest.

“This kind of corruption defeats the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies of reducing road carnage. We will continue working continuously in rooting out bribery and corruption in the City of Johannesburg.”