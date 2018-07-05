 
menu
South Africa 5.7.2018 02:05 pm

Driver’s licence examiner busted for R5k ‘bribe’

Citizen Reporter

The metro cops’ fraud unit received a R5k tip-off for a test result given to someone who did not undergo testing.

A licensing examiner was arrested after R5 000 was found in his pockets this week in the south of Johannesburg.

The man in his 40s was arrested by the Johannesburg Metro Department’s (JMPD) internal affairs, fraud and corruption unit on Tuesday.

The examiner from the Xavier Street testing centre was nabbed after a tip-off that he took R5 000 from a learner intended for a new driver’s licence.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the arresting officers discovered a test result under a young driver’s name without the learner driver having undergone the test.

The examiner has been detained at Booysens Police Station.

JMPD chief of police David Tembe commended the officers for the arrest.

“This kind of corruption defeats the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies of reducing road carnage. We will continue working continuously in rooting out bribery and corruption in the City of Johannesburg.”

Related Stories
More than 500 taxis impounded in Joburg since January – JMPD 13.7.2018
WATCH: Metro cops pull over taxis as part of Operation Buya Mthetho 11.7.2018
Influx of licence applicants blamed for poor licensing services in Kempton Park 9.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.