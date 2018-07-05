Knysna CPF members ‘wrongfully’ arrested for kidnap, assault

Lwando Zakhe and Ndoyi Majoba are allegedly facing charges of kidnap and assault after the two were arrested on May 6 and released on warning, Knysna Plett Herald reports.

The condition of the pair’s release was to refrain from communicating with the witnesses involved in the case. They appeared in the Knysna Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 3.

State prosecutor Phumlani Gqalangile asked for the case to be deferred until August 6 for final investigation.

Sector chairperson Alton Dyonase said they desperately needed help with the case. “The law is failing us in this regard, we have been working with the police for the longest time, helping them with drug busts, weapons and illegal activities happening in our areas, and today we are the ones arrested.”

He said the two members are falsely accused and they were following the case to show their support.

“No good deed goes unpunished. These members who are dedicated in protecting the community are now appearing in court for doing what is right. We understand that the police cannot attend to everything happening in our community, and we also understand they can’t get to everything without our help, and for the longest time we have been nothing but helpful to them – yet here we stand.”

Adding to this, he said the same police they have been working with are nowhere to be seen.

