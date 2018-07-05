Police caution Ford Ecosport owners to take note of new crime trend

Police are urging motorists to take note of the surge in theft from motor vehicles, reports Randburg Sun.

Linden police have warned especially Ford Ecosport owners of the increase in cases of theft from these specific vehicles.

Linden Police Station spokesperson Constable Takalani Matumba said: “Drivers’ doors are being damaged to gain access into the car when parked in various public parking areas.” The police also reminded all motorists to always take the necessary precautions when parking their vehicles in public areas. Crime-related incidents are still a reality, and motorists need to do their part to reduce the risk of being victims.