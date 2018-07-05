Local artists turn sneakers into art pieces

Stemming from a love of sneakers and a need to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children, Sibusiso Zulu and Hector Mgiba pursued the idea of recycling worn-out sneakers into artistic works.

Through their Sneakers 4 Change Kick exhibition, the duo sought to raise awareness about the need for footwear while promoting the spirit of giving and sneaker culture, City Buzz reports.

Hosted at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, the exhibition aimed to collect at least 400 pairs of footwear and featured works by Nkosinathi Mbatha, Shalom Ndlovu, Thato Ntsani, Hector Mgiba, Jeanie Khoza and Ziggy Canvas.

“The whole industry and culture of sneakers is super powerful, especially to the youth – the need of footwear is greatly undermined,” Zulu said.

Mgiba, a photographer and Converse collector, said Sneakers 4 Change started as a small initiative that has since grown exponentially, and as such needed to be housed at an art gallery.

“To finally do this is amazing, there were a lot of sacrifices and hard work put into these works,” said Mgiba.

The exhibition also served as an activation for their #NoColdFeet winter campaign, a campaign that does not only seek to add a little warmth to the lives of the underprivileged, but to also inspire and feature young entrepreneurs, artists and creatives.

