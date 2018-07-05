 
South Africa 5.7.2018 11:28 am

Local artists turn sneakers into art pieces

Mpho Moloto
Sibusiso Zulu, Hector Mgiba and Ziggy Canvas use art to raise awareness. Photo: Mpho Moloto

Sneakers 4 Change aims to raise awareness on the need for footwear.

Stemming from a love of sneakers and a need to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children, Sibusiso Zulu and Hector Mgiba pursued the idea of recycling worn-out sneakers into artistic works.

Through their Sneakers 4 Change Kick exhibitionthe duo sought to raise awareness about the need for footwear while promoting the spirit of giving and sneaker culture, City Buzz reports.

READ MORE: Recycling project turns used medical waste into school shoes

One of the beneficiaries of the Sneakers 4 Change Kick Exhibition with Sibusiso Zulu. Photo: Mpho Moloto

Hosted at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, the exhibition aimed to collect at least 400 pairs of footwear and featured works by Nkosinathi Mbatha, Shalom Ndlovu, Thato Ntsani, Hector Mgiba, Jeanie Khoza and Ziggy Canvas.

Untitled by Sibusiso Zulu. Photo: Mpho Moloto

“The whole industry and culture of sneakers is super powerful, especially to the youth – the need of footwear is greatly undermined,” Zulu said.

Sneaker and vinyl record installation by Hector Mgiba. Photo: Mpho Moloto

Mgiba, a photographer and Converse collector, said Sneakers 4 Change started as a small initiative that has since grown exponentially, and as such needed to be housed at an art gallery.

“To finally do this is amazing, there were a lot of sacrifices and hard work put into these works,” said Mgiba.

Converse YaboLova by Ziggy Canvas. Photo: Mpho Moloto

Just Do It by Shalom Ndlovu. Photo: Mpho Moloto

The exhibition also served as an activation for their #NoColdFeet winter campaign, a campaign that does not only seek to add a little warmth to the lives of the underprivileged, but to also inspire and feature young entrepreneurs, artists and creatives.

