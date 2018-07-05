 
menu
South Africa 5.7.2018 10:47 am

Taxi violence erupts in Pretoria CBD, five shot

Felicia Nkhwashu
Five taxi drivers were shot and injured during a taxi violence action at corner Madiba and Walter Sisulu. Photo: Keitumetse Maako

Five taxi drivers were shot and injured during a taxi violence action at corner Madiba and Walter Sisulu. Photo: Keitumetse Maako

According to a taxi driver at the scene, the clashes were between the Menlyn and Hatfield taxi operators.

Taxi violence broke out in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday morning, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Five taxi drivers were shot and injured, and two taxis were burnt in the feud.

READ MORE: Brakpan taxi rank reopens after peace pact

According to a taxi driver on the scene, the clashes were between the Menlyn and Hatfield taxi operators.

Photo: Keitumetse Maako

Executive committee member of the Menlyn taxi drivers association Mxolisi Ragalakane said five of the association’s drivers were shot at.

“The fight is over routes. They are harassing us and want to work on our routes,” he said.

Ragalakane said three of the drivers were in a critical condition.

Photo: Keitumetse Maako

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the shooting occurred at the corner of Madiba and Walter Sisulu streets at about 6am.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Another taxi owner shot dead in Alexandra 23.7.2018
SAPS commissioner condemns KZN taxi shooting 22.7.2018
Motlhabane condemns Letlhabile taxi violence 11.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.