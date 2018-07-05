Taxi violence erupts in Pretoria CBD, five shot

Taxi violence broke out in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday morning, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Five taxi drivers were shot and injured, and two taxis were burnt in the feud.

According to a taxi driver on the scene, the clashes were between the Menlyn and Hatfield taxi operators.

Executive committee member of the Menlyn taxi drivers association Mxolisi Ragalakane said five of the association’s drivers were shot at.

“The fight is over routes. They are harassing us and want to work on our routes,” he said.

Ragalakane said three of the drivers were in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the shooting occurred at the corner of Madiba and Walter Sisulu streets at about 6am.