 
menu
South Africa 5.7.2018 10:29 am

Water crisis in Mpumalanga town of Hendrina

Sjani Campher
Archive photo, Middelburg Observer. Hendrina residents lining up for water.

Archive photo, Middelburg Observer. Hendrina residents lining up for water.

The ward councillor to the media reached out on Wednesday morning in desperation over the ongoing water crisis.

Councillor Niekie van Zyl informed the Middelburg Observer that Hendrina residents had been sitting with continual cuts in the water supply since Sunday.

The restrictions in the water supply are a result of maintenance problems at the water purification plant.

READ MORE: Cape Town’s spring water wasted while water crisis escalates

After Van Zyl visited the plant, he was told the filters were dirty, and as a result, the plant could only pump 130 000 litres an hour.

The demand for water exceeds the supply by 120%, which means the water hardly reaches half of the town before it is used up.

In an attempt to ease the crisis, the ward councillor arranged with Power Construction to have water brought in to an old-age home.

He has also been in contact with the municipality, who is currently busy erecting JoJo tanks, which are to be filled with water from Rietkuil.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Thirsty KZN South Coasters appeal for water as region is declared a ‘disaster’ 7.6.2018
Maputo faces possible water crisis 27.3.2018
Nudging the city and residents of Cape Town to save water 4.3.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.