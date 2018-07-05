Water crisis in Mpumalanga town of Hendrina

Councillor Niekie van Zyl informed the Middelburg Observer that Hendrina residents had been sitting with continual cuts in the water supply since Sunday.

The restrictions in the water supply are a result of maintenance problems at the water purification plant.

READ MORE: Cape Town’s spring water wasted while water crisis escalates

After Van Zyl visited the plant, he was told the filters were dirty, and as a result, the plant could only pump 130 000 litres an hour.

The demand for water exceeds the supply by 120%, which means the water hardly reaches half of the town before it is used up.

In an attempt to ease the crisis, the ward councillor arranged with Power Construction to have water brought in to an old-age home.

He has also been in contact with the municipality, who is currently busy erecting JoJo tanks, which are to be filled with water from Rietkuil.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android