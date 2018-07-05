UPDATE | PICS AND VIDEO: CIT heist in Boksburg sees suspect killed

A suspect was shot and killed in an attempted cash-in-transit heist on Atlas Road in Boksburg earlier this morning, reports the Kempton Express.

Initial reports indicate two guards were also shot and wounded. Several shots were fired and three explosions were heard by residents (see video below), adds the Boksburg Advertiser.

Police have yet to confirm the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The heist took place outside Harley-Davidson.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while it was still an active crime scene. Atlas Road was closed to allow the bomb squad to first clear the area. The N12 was still open.

During May this year, more than 10 suspects, driving in four vehicles, also targeted two G4S vehicles on the same stretch of road in Boksburg (see footage below).

In the May heist, Captain Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Provincial SAPS said the suspects started shooting at two G4S vehicles. The suspects bombed the vehicles and took some of the money from the cash vehicles.

Arrests have been made since in that case.

UPDATE ATLAS RD MONEY TRUCK HIT : 1 PERP SHOT & KILLED. 2 GUARDS SHOT & INJURED. pic.twitter.com/abLHvF1DXa — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) July 5, 2018

Here is what happened in May: