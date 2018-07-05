 
menu
South Africa 5.7.2018 08:16 am

UPDATE | PICS AND VIDEO: CIT heist in Boksburg sees suspect killed

Kempton Express and Boksburg Advertiser
The scene on Atlas Road this morning.

The scene on Atlas Road this morning.

Two guards were shot and wounded as the criminal scourge of heists continues.

A  suspect was shot and killed in an attempted cash-in-transit heist on Atlas Road in Boksburg earlier this morning, reports the Kempton Express.

Initial reports indicate two guards were also shot and wounded. Several shots were fired and three explosions were heard by residents (see video below), adds the Boksburg Advertiser.

Police have yet to confirm the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The scene of an attempted cash in transit robbery on Atlas road in Boksburg, 5 July 2018. One of the suspects was shot dead and a guard injured during the shootout. This robbery attempt took place exactly one block away from a recent CIT robbery in which two cash vans were blown up and robbed. Picture: Neil McCartney

The heist took place outside Harley-Davidson.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while it was still an active crime scene. Atlas Road was closed to allow the bomb squad to first clear the area. The N12 was still open.

The scene of an attempted cash in transit robbery on Atlas road in Boksburg, 5 July 2018. One of the suspects was shot dead and a guard injured during the shootout. This robbery attempt took place exactly one block away from a recent CIT robbery in which two cash vans were blown up and robbed. Picture: Neil McCartney

During May this year, more than 10 suspects, driving in four vehicles, also targeted two G4S vehicles on the same stretch of road in Boksburg (see footage below).

 

In the May heist, Captain Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Provincial SAPS said the suspects started shooting at two G4S vehicles. The suspects bombed the vehicles and took some of the money from the cash vehicles.

Arrests have been made since in that case.

Here is what happened in May:

Related Stories
‘Jealous’ boyfriend allegedly kills partner’s ‘lover’ 23.7.2018
Over 20,000 drunk driving cases pending due to forensic lab backlogs 22.7.2018
Four arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.