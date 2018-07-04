 
South Africa 4.7.2018 02:27 pm

WATCH: Brawl erupts between metered and e-hailing taxi drivers

Citizen Reporter

A gang of metered taxi drivers targeted a motorist believed to be an Uber or Taxify driver.

A video of an altercation between metered and e-hailing taxi drivers near a Gautrain station in Midrand has surfaced.

The video is alleged to be footage of taxi drivers assaulting an Uber or Taxify driver.  It is not yet clear which one of the company’s fell victim to the group assault.

A group of men surrounded the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla and demanded something from him, before proceeding to assault the motorist.

Two men with AK-47 rifles halted the attacked as they charged at the group of taxi drivers surrounding the vehicle. The assailants scattered at the sight of the armed men.

Uber and Taxify drivers gathered at Zoo Lake on Tuesday morning to protest over a range of problems they have with the way the companies operate.

Some of the issues include the admission of too many drivers, the refusal to offer drivers increases in line with rising fuel prices, safety concerns and what they see as the excessive share in their money taken by the companies, which is allegedly at least 25 percent.

The strike was confirmed over by Wednesday.

