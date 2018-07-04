NFP condemns Sassa payout delays

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has released a statement condemning Sassa’s delay in paying out South African pensioners and social grant beneficiaries. They deem the latest Sassa debacle as embarrassing and disrespectful to beneficiaries.

NFP head of communications Sabelo Sigudu also explained that transport costs for already disadvantaged citizens will add to their economic woes.

READ MORE: Sassa’s fight to recoup Grindrod bank charges intensifies

“We are also concerned this delay will cause recipients from rural areas to spend more on transport as there are no Post Office facilities in their rural areas. While we celebrate the departure of the corrupt CPS [Cash Paymaster Services], we need to ensure that working solutions and plans are in put in place for smooth payment of these grants,” Sigudu said.

Current cold conditions are also not helping matters.

The statement continued by urging striking members of the Public Servants’ Association (PSA) to return to work, as their choice to strike is directly affecting the poor.

“PSA members must subject themselves to the Batho Pele (People First) principle, as they have agreed to put the interest of the people they serve first before theirs,” the statement concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android