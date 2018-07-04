 
South Africa 4.7.2018 01:09 pm

NFP condemns Sassa payout delays

Citizen Reporter
Nhlanhla Zungu in a wheelchair is ready to collect his grant money on March 01, 2017 in Mpumalanga. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

Nhlanhla Zungu in a wheelchair is ready to collect his grant money on March 01, 2017 in Mpumalanga. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

The party has expressed concern that Sassa is adding to the economic woes of already disadvantaged citizens.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has released a statement condemning Sassa’s delay in paying out South African pensioners and social grant beneficiaries. They deem the latest Sassa debacle as embarrassing and disrespectful to beneficiaries.

NFP head of communications Sabelo Sigudu also explained that transport costs for already disadvantaged citizens will add to their economic woes.

“We are also concerned this delay will cause recipients from rural areas to spend more on transport as there are no Post Office facilities in their rural areas. While we celebrate the departure of the corrupt CPS [Cash Paymaster Services], we need to ensure that working solutions and plans are in put in place for smooth payment of these grants,” Sigudu said.

Current cold conditions are also not helping matters.

The statement continued by urging striking members of the Public Servants’ Association (PSA) to return to work, as their choice to strike is directly affecting the poor.

“PSA members must subject themselves to the Batho Pele (People First) principle, as they have agreed to put the interest of the people they serve first before theirs,” the statement concluded.

