Kulula k-word passenger blames lack of education for racist rant

A mediation between Alochna Moodley, the woman who was removed from a Kulula flight recently for using the k-word in an SMS, and Reverend Solumuzi Mabuza, the man who reported her, took place on Tuesday.

The mediation was hosted by anti-apartheid activist and religious leader Bishop Rubin Phillip, reported Times Live.

At the mediation, Moodley apologised for her SMS, saying her use of the slur could be blamed on inadequate education.

“My school curriculum did not teach me of the atrocities of apartheid. Any mention of it was in passing without the details of the oppression‚ especially of black people in this country,” Moodley said.

Moodley, who was visibly upset, at times crying, continued: “During this time of introspection I have made enquiries as to why this word is so offensive. I am appalled.”

