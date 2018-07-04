 
South Africa 4.7.2018 01:26 pm

Kulula k-word passenger blames lack of education for racist rant

Citizen Reporter
Picture: YouTube.

Moodley was ejected from the flight after Mabuza saw her call the plane’s pilot the k-word in an SMS she sent to her husband.

A mediation between Alochna Moodley, the woman who was removed from a Kulula flight recently for using the k-word in an SMS, and Reverend Solumuzi Mabuza, the man who reported her, took place on Tuesday.

The mediation was hosted by anti-apartheid activist and religious leader Bishop Rubin Phillip, reported Times Live.

At the mediation, Moodley apologised for her SMS, saying her use of the slur could be blamed on inadequate education.

“My school curriculum did not teach me of the atrocities of apartheid. Any mention of it was in passing without the details of the oppression‚ especially of black people in this country,” Moodley said.

Moodley, who was visibly upset, at times crying, continued: “During this time of introspection I have made enquiries as to why this word is so offensive. I am appalled.”

READ MORE: Kulula plane delayed after captain called the k-word

Moodley said she took her time with her apology because she wanted the situation to quieten down, and did not want the social media outrage to drown out her apology.

The Reverend accepted Moodley’s apology, but said it did not diminish his desire to see the matter go to court. Mabuza opened a case of crimen injuria against Moodley at the Kempton Park police station in June.

The Citizen reported in June that Moodley had been fired due to the incident.

Moodley was ejected from the flight after Mabuza saw her call the plane’s pilot the k-word in an SMS she sent to her husband, and alerted a flight attendant. The incident was then shared on Twitter and caused massive outrage.

SMC Pneumatics, the company that employed Moodley, has since confirmed she no longer works there. It said in the wake of the incident, she was suspended and put through a disciplinary process.

“A recent incident has been brought to the company’s attention. At SMC we do not tolerate any form of racism‚” SMC’s managing director‚ told the Sowetan.

Moodley blamed Kulula’s delays for her “frustration” and admitted to the comment.

“It was a mistake on my side, I am not going to deny that I said those things,” she said.

