South Africa 4.7.2018 11:52 am

WATCH: Armed robbers follow victim home from airport

Reuven Blignault

The victim was on his way home from OR Tambo International Airport on July 3.

A man fell victim to armed robbers after being followed from OR Tambo International Airport to his home in Auckland Park on 3 July, Northcliff Melville Times reports.

READ MORE: SAPS on the hunt for follow-home robbery kingpin

Brixton Police Station spokesperson Jeanette Backhoff confirmed that a case of armed robbery was opened at about 8 pm on 3 July.

“The complainant noticed two males stopping behind him at his residence in Auckland Park. One blocked the electric gate from closing after he went into his yard, and the other suspect pulled [out] a firearm and demanded cash,” Backhoff said.

According to Backhoff, the complainant was ordered to go into his house as the suspects proceeded to open the boot of his vehicle, taking a suitcase and a briefcase with foreign currency, documentation and a wallet.

The suspects drove away in a silver Toyota Corolla Quest.

A video of the incident emerged on social media after being shared on the Facebook page of eBlockwatch.

