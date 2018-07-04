 
South Africa 4.7.2018 10:59 am

Mpofu threatens Prof De Vos with legal action over ‘racist’ article

Gopolang Chawane
FILE PICTURE: Advocate Dali Mpofu. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Herman Verwey)

The advocate has given the author until 12pm on Wednesday to remove the defamatory article.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has threatened legal action against constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos who posted an article regarding the Sars commission inquiry.

Mpofu took to social media and advised De Vos to take down the article criticising him and suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) head Tom Moyane.

The EFF chairperson gave De Vos until 12pm on Wednesday to remove the article, which he alleges is “defamatory, insulting and possibly racist”, from his Twitter timeline and any other platforms.

De Vos posted a link to the piece he wrote yesterday, in which he detailed why attacks on the commission have no legal basis and suggested they must be politically motivated.

Access to the link, however, appears to have a technical issue.

Mpofu said he has nothing personal against retired judge Robert Nugent who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into the issues of governance at Sars.

He then asked De Vos if he has ever even seen the door of a courtroom. This was in reference to another post that claimed the apartheid system would have passed the test of legality but failed those of justice and fairness.

 

