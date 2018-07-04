 
South Africa 4.7.2018 10:08 am

Zuma’s son died from complications with lupus

Citizen reporter
A picture of Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma uploaded to Twitter, though it's unclear if this picture really is of him either.

Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery at the weekend.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma passed away from lupus, the Sowetan reports.

According to a statement issued by the Zuma family, the 25-year-old passed away on Sunday, July 1, from complications with the autoimmune disease.

The former president’s son will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery following a service that will be held at the Rhema Recreational Centre in Randburg at the weekend.

The family said it continues to come together for prayers and support at the family home in Forest Town between 6 pm and 7 pm.

Only close friends and family will be permitted to attend Nhlakanipho’s memorial service on Thursday.

The family expressed its gratitude for the messages of support that have poured in since Nhlakanipho’s passing.

Meanwhile, several people have been using the wrong photograph of Nhlakanipho in their tributes of him.

READ MORE: This guy isn’t Zuma’s son and he’s not dead

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

