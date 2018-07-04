More problems for Sassa as workers down tools

The application for an interdict by Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu against striking members of the Public Servants Association at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was yesterday postponed at Johannesburg’s Labour Court to today.

Thousands of PSA members downed tools over wages at Sassa on Monday, leading to a shutdown of social grant payments. They are also demanding concessions on housing, leave, danger allowance, performance management and the insourcing of some services.

The union wants a 12% wage hike, despite a 7% wage increase agreement signed by other public sector unions last month.

Salary matters at the agency are governed by the Sassa Act and because of this, the union wants to be allowed to negotiate for its members directly with Shabangu.

The Sassa Act allows the minister to decide on increases, which falls outside the reach of the bargaining council.

The crippling strike came after Sassa assured parliament that the agency was on track to do away with the services of Cash Paymaster Services in the disbursement of grants by September.

Black Sash spokesperson Evashnee Naidu said she had been trying to make contact with various pay points yesterday, with no luck.

