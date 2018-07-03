 
South Africa 3.7.2018 04:20 pm

EFF: Petrol price hikes cripple the poor while govt steals billions through graft

Citizen Reporter
EFF leader Julius Malema is pictured during a press briefing in Johannesburg, 08 June 2017, on corruption att Transnet. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The party describes the petrol price as a clear indication of poor economic planning that overburdens the poor.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has called the two petrol price hikes in two months evidence of the government’s incompetency in economic planning.

The party notes the two consecutive petrol increases in less than two months, on the back of VAT hikes, unwelcome electricity prices due to corruption at Eskom, and the increase in income tax as a clear ploy to leave many people in debt traps.

The EFF says the petrol hike will result in a knock-on effect on the prices of food and transport, which people depend on daily.

The country finds itself in an economic crisis and the EEF says the increase in the fuel prices will leave the many people living in abject poverty crippled.

“… the majority of South Africans cannot afford to buy basic things such as food, clothing, electricity and other necessities, therefore for a government that has crippled the state institutions by stealing billions of rands in corruption, resorting to raise revenue through hiking petrol prices, is a desperate measure coming of a total disregard of ordinary people”.

The party says this happens while big businesses are protected and their contribution to the country’s revenue through corporate income tax remains untouched, while the already overburdened ordinary workers, who earn nothing, bear the brunt.

