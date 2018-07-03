Umalusi busts websites selling fake matric certificates

The council for quality Assurance in general and further education and training (Umalusi) has issued a warning about websites that sell fake matric certificates.

Umalusi says it has identified websites www.fakematricandcertificate.co.za and www.registermatriccertificates.co.za as platforms involved in the illegal sale of fake matric certificates.

The body issued a statement saying fake qualifications cause potential damage to the image of Umalusi, as well as undermine the country’s education system and the government’s efforts to eradicate corruption.

It urged the public to report unscrupulous individuals on Umalusi’s fraud line 0800 000 889.

“All public and private entities that want to ascertain the credentials of their employees are advised to visit the Umalusi website, www.umalusi.org.za, and go to the verification page for the names of verification agencies that have contracts with Umalusi.

“Various verification agencies can be used for the verification of qualification issued by Umalusi. Please note that verification agencies charge varying fees for verification services. You are advised to request prices from more than one agency before requesting the verification of your qualifications.”

Umalusi says CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi was appalled by the people running the fake certificate websites.

“It is appalling that the people who manage these websites continue to do it with impunity. I want to assure South Africans that the law will be extremely harsh to those who are found guilty of producing fake matric certificates,” said Rakometsi.