A handy guide to the 2018 tax season

Tax Reference Number

In order to file your tax returns you need a tax reference number. SARS will not provide your tax number to another person, unless the person is your tax practitioner or has power of attorney to conduct your tax affairs. This is how you can get your tax reference number:

Ask your employer for it.

Get it on the notice of registration you received from the SARS.

Visit your nearest SARS branch with your ID for authentication purposes.

Get it on eFiling if you are registered as an eFiler. Simply login and locate your number on the income tax work page.

Don’t file a return if ALL the criteria below apply to you

Your total employment income or salary for the year (March 2017 to February 2018) before tax (gross income) was not more than R350 000.

You only received employment income for the full year of assessment (March 2017 to February 2018) from one employer.

You have no car allowance, company car, travel allowance or other income (e.g interest or rental income).

You are not claiming tax related deductions. e.g medical expenses, retirement annuity contributions other than pension contributions made by your employer.

Deadlines

The deadline for manual filing by post or at a Sars branch for provisional and non-provisional taxpayers is 21 September 2018. eFiling or electronic filing at a Sars branch for non-provisional taxpayers is 31 October 2018.The deadline to eFile for provisional taxpayers is 31 January 2019.