String of Chatsworth murders sparks serial killer suspicions

Residents living in the close-knit community of Shallcross have been left shaken up following a string of unsolved murders within the area in recent weeks, Rising Sun Chatsworth has reported.

Despite residents believing these cases were linked together, the Chatsworth SAPS conducted an analysis which revealed that these cases are sporadic, also ruling out the possibility of a serial killer in the precinct.

According to community members, it is believed the victims sustained violent injuries. Cluster communications officer of eThekwini Inner South cluster Cpt Cheryl Pillay said records at Chatsworth SAPS indicated that four murders occurred during the month of June 2018 within the suburbs of Shallcross and Moorton.

“During the early hours of Friday, June 1, a murder occurred at Burlington Drive, Shallcross which is being investigated by IPID. This office therefore cannot provide a comment on the case,” said Pillay.

According to Pillay, during the early hours of Monday on June 18, a security guard discovered the body of a 44-year-old man lying along Drakensberg Street in Shallcross.

“The man was found with stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. On Tuesday, June 26, at about 4pm, a resident discovered the body of a 31-year-old man in the nearby bush with multiple stab wounds on Shallcross Road. It is alleged the complainant was collecting firewood when he made the discovery,” said Pillay. Meanwhile, during the early hours of Monday on June 11, a 35-year-old man was found murdered at the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement, Moorton.

It is alleged the deceased was last seen in the company of a female.

“Chatsworth SAPS will continue to intensify operations in the precinct and deploy personnel according to the crime threats and crime pattern analysis which are conducted by crime analysts at the station. Police are appealing to the public to partner with the local police and join the respective sector forums that have been established,” concluded Pillay.

At this stage, no arrests have been made. Police investigations are continuing with possible arrests of suspects.

Police are appealing to witnesses to contact Chatsworth SAPS on 031 451-4310/4255/4267 should they have any information. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be reached on on 08600-10111.

