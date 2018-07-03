 
South Africa 3.7.2018 01:56 pm

Man waits eight hours for ambulance with dead brother on donkey cart

Citizen Reporter

A family who did not have money to rent a bakkie loaded a bleeding member on a donkey cart, hoping to get him to hospital on time.

A North West family was not able save the life of a member due to an alleged eight-hour wait for an ambulance.

Lucky Lebese from Mahikeng was stabbed around 1am on Sunday.  The family called an ambulance but was forced to take action before help arrived due to the urgency of the situation.

After waiting 30 minutes for the ambulance, Lebese asked his brother Thabo and his girlfriend Mammy Makolomakwa to use the donkey to take him to the local clinic which was 25km away.

The couple believed Lucky would make the trip, and tried to wrap him in a blanket to keep warm.

Lucky succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, leaving the couple shocked and unaware of what to do next.

The couple travelled for 15km and had 10km remaining to reach the hospital when they were left with the question of what to do next following Lucky’s death.

The family believed Lucky would have made it if help arrived in time,and claimed to have waited around eight hours for help, according to the Sowetan.

Investigations surrounding the ambulance’s delay were opened by North West department of health, according to spokesman Tebogo Lekgethwane, who added the department would provide a report once investigations were concluded.

