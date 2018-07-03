NSFAS R14m ‘spending spree queen’ is still getting funded by NSFAS

The Sowetan is reporting that the student who shot to fame last year for allegedly spending more than R800 000 of more than R14 million erroneously paid into her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is still being funded by NSFAS.

Sibongile Mani continues to study accounting at Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape using money loaned from NSFAS.

The 28-year-old student made her second appearance on Monday at the East London Magistrate’s Court on a charge of theft.

Despite the fact that reports last year made it clear NSFAS would want her to repay the money she allegedly stole, the scheme has granted her about R100 000 more to keep studying this year, according to Sowetan’s unofficial estimation.

Sibongile Mani was requested to hand herself to the Hawks’ Eastern Cape provincial office in East London after it surfaced that she had allegedly spent nearly R818 000 of the money on personal items that included lavish parties, smartphones, imported hair pieces, and designer clothes in less than three months.

After her first court appearance, she was released on a warning. Yesterday, the case was postponed for pre-trial to July 24.

According to her fellow Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania colleague Vusi Mahlangu, Mani was being funded because she was still a good student.

The university’s spokesperson confirmed Mani was doing a national accounting diploma. The course reportedly costs between R52 000 and R90 000 per year, and there are numerous additional costs for books, transport and accommodation.

Mani’s lawyer has called for other people allegedly involved in the costly blunder to also be arrested – presumably those who made the mistake of depositing the bonanza amount with one or two too many zeros into her account.