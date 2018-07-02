Pastor and teacher to appear in court on separate rape charges in Mpumalanga

A 66-year-old pastor is expected to appear at the Volksrust Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a rape charge, reports Mpumalanga News.

His appearance stems from an alleged rape incident of a 45-year-old woman that took place in April this year.

READ MORE: Mpumalanga teacher accused of sexual assault applies for bail

According to a police spokesman, Col Mtsholi Bhembe, the victim arrived at Volksrust at the time and had no place to stay. She then reportedly approached the pastor for a place to stay. “He accommodated her in one of the rooms in his place and after three days reportedly called her to his bedroom where he allegedly raped her.”

“The victim only reported the matter now due to interventions by fellow church members. The suspect was arrested on 29 June, 2018,” Bhembe said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 37-year-old school teacher is expected to appear at the same court on Monday as well, this time facing an alleged rape charge by another learner from the same school where he is teaching, as well as another that reportedly took place in 2016.

“The victim, accompanied by her mother, reported to the police that she had been raped repeatedly by the suspect since the beginning of the year. The suspect is currently being held in custody for the alleged sexual molestation of a 12-year-old leaner,” said Bhembe.

According to the police, soon after news broke out of the arrest of the teacher, another 12-year-old came forth levelling the same allegations of sexual assault against the teacher.

“The suspect is facing three charges from this year alone, two sexual assault and one rape, then the rape charge from 2016 whose docket had been sent for a decision and is now back.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.