Explosives stolen from Bethal Mine in Mpumalanga

According to the police spokesman in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, it is unclear at this point how the suspect(s) managed to access the storeroom where the explosives were stored, which has triggered an intensive investigation, reports Mpumalanga News.

READ MORE: Explosives similar to those used in CIT heists stolen from KZN mine

“After a thorough inspection was conducted, it was discovered that 120 Maxam Magex cartridges were stolen. It is believed that the reason for the theft of these explosives might be to supply daring and vicious gangs who are hell-bent on committing Cash-In-Transit robberies, ATM bombings, and other related violent crimes,” said Hlathi.

Anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of suspects and recovery of the explosives is requested to contact Detective Captain Rian Douglas on 0842304630.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.