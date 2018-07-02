Barberton Makhonjwa Mountain Land confirmed as World Heritage Site

The 42nd session of the World Heritage Committee has announced this morning that the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountain Land in Mpumalanga will be on the World Heritage List this year, reports Lowvelder.

The inscription of sites will continue this afternoon.

READ MORE: Aim for Mpumalanga mountains to be included on world heritage list

The Barberton Makhonjwa Mountain Land have provided an unparalleled source of scientific information on the formation of the early earth from 3.6 billion years ago. Along with their exceptional geology, the area is rich in wild plants, animals and beautiful scenery.

The several large and small nature reserves and panoramic beauty provide the key elements needed for developing diverse and innovative tourism partnerships and businesses such as adventure tourism, geological, birding, game viewing, historical and cultural tours, hiking and off-road trails.

A first World Heritage Site in Mpumalanga will thus provide a major global marketing boost for tourism in the region.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.