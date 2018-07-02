Six brand-new bakkies stolen from Nelson Mandela Metro

A gang of robbers hit the Nelson Mandela Bay municipal depot on Sunday afternoon, managing to steal six bakkies worth millions of rands, the Herald Live has reported.

At least one of the robbers was armed. Three of the robbers entered the premises, while three others waited outside.

“One of the men, who had a gun, went straight for the security guard while his two accomplices grabbed two other men who were on duty,” said police spokesperson Alwin Labans.

After the robbery the premises were cordoned-off, with police and municipal workers staying at the site for hours.

The robbery happened just before 4pm, according to Labans.

“The robbers took the three employees into the office and tied them up. They then demanded the keys to six bakkies – five Ford Rangers and one Nissan light delivery vehicle.”

Metro safety and security political head John Best was on the scene but refused to comment, instead referring questions to the police.

Bakkies are usually priced at between R200 000 and R500 000 depending on the model and specifications, meaning the robbery would have set the municipality back between R1.2 and R3 million.

The robbers were well-prepared, according to Labans, and had six fake number plates ready to fit onto the vehicles.

Three others, who had been waiting outside, then entered and the six sped off in the vehicles.

Police said the three employees managed to untie themselves after about two hours and call for help.