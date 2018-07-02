 
menu
South Africa 2.7.2018 12:59 pm

SA ranked last in literacy out of 50 countries

Leseho Manala
A young reader is engrossed in the Breakthrough to Literacy course. Photo: Tiisetso Lesotho

A young reader is engrossed in the Breakthrough to Literacy course. Photo: Tiisetso Lesotho

A mother-tongue literacy programme could be the solution to South Africa’s poor literacy levels.

There is a reading crisis in South Africa as large numbers of children struggle to understand what they are reading – but there is a solution.

A programme developed by Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy, Breakthrough to Literacy, aims to develop young children’s reading and writing skills in their home language, Alex News reports.

READ MORE: Road to literacy starts at home

According to Molteno, the course has been implemented with great success in some South African schools.

Molteno released a statement in May in reference to a finding by Progress in International Reading Literacy Study on the Molteno’s literacy course. The literacy study placed South Africa last out of 50 other countries, and found that nearly eight out of 10 Grade 4’s ‘cannot read for meaning’.

According to Molteno’s statement: “If children can’t read, they can’t learn, so they are more likely to be trapped in the scourge of poverty, hopelessness and unemployment. Being able to read enables children to live a better future.”

According to Molteno, the course is a powerful, mother-tongue literacy initiative for children in grades 1 to 3. It teaches youngsters to read with comprehension and, among others, develops their writing and listening skills. The method used for the course is said to utilise the aural and oral language skills that children bring from home into the classroom.

In statement, Molteno’s chief executive officer Masennya Dikotla said the course, offered in all local languages, is very effective and responds to the curriculum and educational contexts.

“It achieves results with the children, who in the first year of schooling, learn to read and write freely, develops their vocabulary, phonology [understanding of sounds] in a manner relevant to their life and language experiences. Also, it develops in teachers, knowledge and skills in early literacy pedagogy [the method and practice of teaching] and classroom management.”

Other benefits of Breakthrough to Literacy:

  • Sentences are broken down to make words readable, and make syllables and sounds understood by children
  • Look-and-say strategies are used where children orally describe what they see on conversation posters and then, with a teacher’s guidance, write down what they described
  • It is provided individually, in pairs and small groups
  • Guides for teachers and children as well as sentence makers, sentence holders and word cards are provided to help children formulate sentences
  • Phonic posters with individual sounds as well as engaging stories help the children practise what they have learnt
  • Teachers are trained and mentored on the method which is adaptable to all subjects
  • The mother-tongue aspect of the course makes it peerless and possible to be offered in other countries
  • Evaluation in Zambia proved a Grade 1 child could read and write at Grade 4 level after attending the course.

Details: Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy 011 484 6245; Thandiwe McCloy tkmccloy@gmail.com

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
SA’s ‘no-name brands’ fly the flag high at The Open 19.7.2018
SA education project recognised worldwide 18.7.2018
Twitter troll advises ‘kaff*rs’ not to follow her 2.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.