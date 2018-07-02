SA ranked last in literacy out of 50 countries

There is a reading crisis in South Africa as large numbers of children struggle to understand what they are reading – but there is a solution.

A programme developed by Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy, Breakthrough to Literacy, aims to develop young children’s reading and writing skills in their home language, Alex News reports.

According to Molteno, the course has been implemented with great success in some South African schools.

Molteno released a statement in May in reference to a finding by Progress in International Reading Literacy Study on the Molteno’s literacy course. The literacy study placed South Africa last out of 50 other countries, and found that nearly eight out of 10 Grade 4’s ‘cannot read for meaning’.

According to Molteno’s statement: “If children can’t read, they can’t learn, so they are more likely to be trapped in the scourge of poverty, hopelessness and unemployment. Being able to read enables children to live a better future.”