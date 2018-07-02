 
South Africa 2.7.2018 12:25 pm

Gauteng bus crash leaves 23 injured

Paramedics say one person sustained serious injuries, while 22 others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

More than 2o people were left injured when the bus they were travelling in veered off a road and crashed into the veld in Wedela between Potchefstroom and Fochville, ER24 said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that on Sunday night paramedics and other emergency services arrived at the scene and found one person sustained serious injuries, while 22 others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Fortunately, no fatalities were found on the scene and six people were found seated inside the bus, while several others were found walking around on the scene,” said Meiring.

The patients were then treated and provided with pain relief medication before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

