‘Hack and kill whites like Jews’ state worker faces Equality Court

The case of a man who took to Facebook to call for the “cleansing” of white people from South Africa is now in the Equality Court.

It was reported in 2016 that the man was reinstated in his provincial government job after being suspended on full pay, which further incensed those he had offended.

In the wake of Penny Sparrow comparing black people to monkeys earlier in 2016, Velaphi Khumalo took to Facebook that January to write: “We must act as Hitler did to the Jews. I don’t believe any more that the is a large number of not so racist whit people. I’m starting to be sceptical even of those within our Movement the ANC. I will from today unfriend all white people I have as friends from today u must be put under the same blanket as any other racist white because secretly u all are a bunch of racist f**k heads. as we have already seen [all sic],” he wrote.