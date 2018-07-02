Soweto residents petrol bomb Eskom station

Senaoane residents in Soweto recently petrol-bombed an Eskom mini substation, leaving about 50 customers without electricity supply, reports Soweto Urban.

Eskom technicians are currently on site working to replace the mini substation and restore power to residents’ homes.

The residents claim this act was an attempt to prevent a local business owner from illegally tapping into the Eskom network, which caused continuous outages in the area.

“Eskom condemns any illegal activities associated with electricity theft, and calls on communities to report such acts to the police and allow them to do their work,” says Mzwandile Magaqa, Eskom Johannesburg Zone Manager.

A criminal case has been opened with SAPS, and investigations are underway for legal action to be taken against the suspects that damaged Eskom’s infrastructure.

The business owner has also been fined for meter tampering, and will also be without electricity supply until the fine is paid.

