Eight-year-old Belgian boy to attend university

A Belgian boy, Laurent Simons, is going to university, after completing six years of high school studies in one and half years.

Laurent, whose father is Belgian and his mother Dutch, has an IQ of 145.

The eight-year-old told a Belgian radio station his favorite subject was maths “because it’s so vast, there’s statistics, geometry and algebra.”

He will enrol for university after a two-month holiday.

His dad said his son was never very interested in toys.

After university, Laurent says he will probably follow a career in computing.

Source: YouTube

– AFP