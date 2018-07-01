 
South Africa 1.7.2018 10:22 am

Justice minister Masutha rushed to hospital

Citizen Reporter
Minister of Justice Michael Masutha.

Minister of Justice Michael Masutha.

Michael Masutha collapsed at the funeral of MEC Joyce Mashamba on Saturday and was rushed to a Limpopo hospital.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha was rushed to a Limpopo hospital after collapsing at MEC for agriculture Joyce Mashamba’s funeral, EWN has reported.

The minister is reported to be  in a stable condition after since being airlifted to a Pretoria hospital.

According to spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga, following his collapse at the funeral, Masutha “was then rused to the local hospital at Malamulele, where he was stabilised. He’s (since) being airlifted to a facility in Pretoria.”

Ratshitanga says his team will keep the country informed about developments to Masutha’s condition.

The cause of the collapse is unclear.

