Cops save DA supporter from EFF attack at land hearings

The Police in Limpopo had to come to the rescue of a young DA supporter on Saturday, after he was threatened by a group of EFF supporters, the Mail & Guardian has reported.

The conclusion of the land hearings, which allow the public to have their say on proposed amendments to the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, was marked by the same tensions seen throughout the proceedings.

Last week The Citizen reported that Cope’s Terror Lekota and the EFF’s Julius Malema had to be separated before a fight broke out.

A DA member who stated at the hearings that he was opposed to amendments to Section 25 of the constitution was met with anger by a group of EFF supporters.

WATCH: Malema and Lekota get into a fight at Limpopo land hearing

The man, dressed in a blue DA t-shirt, was heckled and booed by the red berets, with security guards forced to step in before a physical fight occurred.

EFF MP Godrich Gardee also had an altercation with a DA supporter who allegedly insulted the EFF members.

The chaos abated after Julius Malema and committee chairperson Vincent Smith called for calm.

But after the hearing was completed at 4pm, a group of EFF supporters were waiting for the DA supporter, ready to beat him up, leading to yet another heated standoff between the supporters of the two parties. The police were forced to intervene.

The land hearings that began in Marble Hall in Limpopo on Monday have been chaotic throughout, with tensions high and, apart from the near-physical fight between Lekota and Malema, other incidents such as the booing of ANC members and the targeting of those opposing the proposed Constitutional changes have been reported.

While the hearings in Limpopo have been concluded, the chaos will likely continue – the hearings, which are taking place nationwide, will be coming to Mpumalanga this week.