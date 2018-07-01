 
menu
South Africa 1.7.2018 09:20 am

Broke Road Accident Fund rents chairs for millions

Citizen Reporter
The scene of an accident on the M4.

The scene of an accident on the M4.

R1666 to rent an office chair for a month may seem a bit steep, but that’s exactly what the bankrupt state insurer is charging.

Are you sitting down for this?

The Road Accident Fund has pushed through a contract for the rental of 300 office chairs for almost half a million rand a month, in what amounts to R1 666 per chair, the Sunday Times has reported.

Another furniture contract with the same company, Gxakwes Projects, for R60 million, did not go ahead. Both contracts did not have a tendering process.

The fund is technically insolvent, with contingent liabilities totalling almost R190 billion, hence its attempts to make money by renting out office furniture.

The RAF takes R1.93 of every litre of South African petrol sold.

READ MORE: Strike looms at Road Accident Fund, Numsa granted certificate

This has not helped them avoid a R34.7 million loss last year.

While the fund admits that renting furniture was “not the best option”, they say they need to do so “to settle claims immediately, resulting in a creditors book of about R8 billion.”

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande dissolved the fund’s board this week, declaring it dysfunctional and affected by “serious divisions”.

Gxakwes Projects, the company involved in the furniture contracts, has been red flagged by the National Treasury after a similar deal was entered into with Eskom, who wanted R24 million for the purchase of 9 217 chairs.

An inspection by the Treasury found that only 500 chairs were needed.

The attempt to secure a five year, R60 million contract without a tender was thwarted by some board members concerned that the “process is fraught with legal concerns.”

Reports of the goings on at the struggling state insurer are a bit like a car crash. As horrific as it is, you can’t look away.

 

Related Stories
Sanco urges Blade Nzimande to probe alleged waste at road fund 2.7.2018
Woman who jumped from taxi gets RAF payout 15.3.2018
R150 000 donated by RAF to three learners within special needs category 10.2.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.