‘Malema is jealous of King Zwelithini, wants to be a king himself’

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has lashed out at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, accusing him of harbouring deep-seated intentions to become king.

Mngxitama is a constant, vocal critic of the EFF since his expulsion from the party as an MP in 2015. The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu has variously dismissed him as an “untidy conman” and a lapdog of the Gupta family and Jacob Zuma. For his part the BLF leader maintains he is a more honest proponent of black consciousness than the EFF.

Mngxitama was speaking at a press briefing on Friday when he accused the EFF leader of jealousy and hatred for Zulu people. His comments were made in defence of the Ingonyama Trust and Zulu tribal land after calls were made to dissolve the body that oversees most tribal land in KwaZulu-Natal.

The EFF’s opinion on the trust has even seen some of its own Zulu members call on Malema to apologise to the king.

A high-level panel on the assessment of key legislation and fundamental change recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act should be repealed or amended, and the Ingonyama Trust should be collapsed‚ ceding control of traditional land to the state.

King Goodwill Zwelithini has, in turn, ordered the protection of the monarch (himself), the trust and its authority.

A conglomerate was called on Friday by civic organisations, business forums and religious bodies under the banner of the “Radical Economic Transformation Defenders” to discuss this and other issues.

The BLF leader accused the ANC and Malema of being driven by envy.

“Malema wants to be king of South Africa and that is why he says they want to take land and give it to the state … this is about hating Zulu people.”

Mngixatama says the ANC and Malema misunderstand expropriation of land without compensation, of which he is himself a firm proponent.

According to Mngxitama, land expropriation seeks to address the issue of black people who are landless, not “dispossess them all over again”.