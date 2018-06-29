Man pays R600k to Soweto woman for fake R13m prize

A Limpopo man who believed he had won R13 million in prize money was duped into thinking he had to fork out R600 000 to claim his prize.

According to the Hawks, the victim was convinced to pay the amount by a woman identified as Olga Ndlovu, who was arrested for posing as an agent of the fake international company.

Ndlovu was denied bail at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court where she appeared for fraud in relation to the scam.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the woman convinced the man he had won £742 525 (R13 million) from Rica International Incorporated. The incident took place in September 2016.

Mulaudzi said the victim was compelled to pay an amount of R600 000 into the woman’s bank account in order to redeem the prize.

“Realising that this was a scam‚ the victim reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Polokwane‚ who‚ after a thorough investigation‚ led them to a suspect’s home in Soweto on 21 June, 2018.”

Ndlovu’s case was postponed to July 6, according to Sunday World. The matter was transferred to the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court.