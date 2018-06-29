Mahikeng municipal boss accused of R70k toilet scam

Mahikeng councilors are demanding Thabo Mokwena account for funds spent over a period of seven months on a mobile toilet.

The toilet was supposed to stand in for non-functioning public toilets at the Mahikeng taxi rank. Mokwena paid R 672 000 without a service level agreement to a service provider, according to the Sowetan.

A mobile nonexistent toilet worth R 70 000 was also purchased.

In a letter to mayor Betty Diakanyo, Mokwena alleged to have received threats within the municipality. He wrote the letter on June 12 claiming his working conditions were unsafe.

Mokwena claimed he was constantly told he was corrupt and unqualified by members of the public and councilors.

Mokwena is also accused of investing R 83-million into VBS Bank without following procedure. This was after the municipality received an overpayment of R60 million from a National Treasury equitable share and R 23 million from a municipal infrastructure grant.

Mokwena’s fate is set to be discussed on Tuesday after the Mahikeng council meeting.

The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) provincial secretary, Packet Seaketso, wants Mokwena suspended as he claims the municipal manager’s presence may hinder investigations.